ISIS Fighter From Singapore Challenges Prince Harry To ‎Fight ISIS On The Ground 'If You're Man Enough,' Appeals ‎To Muslims To Join Group In East Asia ‎

On September 23, 2017, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Al-Hayat media released a video featuring a fighter from Singapore who challenges Prince Harry to fight ISIS on the ground if he is "man enough." The fighter also appeals to Muslims everywhere to immigrate and join ISIS in East Asia (i.e. the Philippines), or, if unable to do so, to join the group in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, West Africa, or Libya.

The video is the fourth installment in Al-Hayat series named "Inside The Khilafah," which targets non-Arabic speakers.

Speaking in English with a thick accent and accompanied by English subtitles, Abu 'Uqayl Al-Singafori, the fighter from Singapore, praises ISIS's operations in East Asia and calls upon its fighters to remain steadfast. "You have raised the structure of the Khilafah...[but] bear in mind that right now you are grasping very hot coals and marching on the path of the prophets. And likewise, the prophets were tested. So continue upon this path, and sacrifice all that is precious," he instructs them.

Addressing Muslims everywhere, the fighter urges them to join ISIS in East Asia, saying: "hijra and jihad will not cease until the Hour...so answer the call of Allah...and march forth, heavy or light. Join the ranks of the mujahideen in East Asia and inflict black days upon the Crusaders." The fighter also appeals to those unable to travel to East Asia to join ISIS's ranks in Syria, Khurasan (Afghanistan), Yemen, West Africa, or Libya.

Speaking directly to Prince Harry, who visited Singapore in June, the fighter challenges him to fight ISIS on the ground in Syria, only to be defeated. He says: "To Harry, you come to Singapore and tell such stories to gain sympathy about the London terror attacks. Why don't you come here and fight us if you're man enough? So that we can send you and your apaches to Hellfire, Allah willing."