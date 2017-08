On August 19, 2017, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), reported that ISIS was behind today's stabbing attacks in Surgut, Russia, in which seven people were injured. Citing a "security source,” the report said that the perpetrator of the attack, who was gunned down by police, was "a soldier of the Islamic State."

Source: Telegram/NasherNews, August 19, 2017.