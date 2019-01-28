ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack On Church In The Philippines

On January 28, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) East Asia Province claimed responsibility for twin suicide attacks perpetrated against Philippine Christians at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in Jolo, in the southern Philippine province of Sulu, in the Mindanao region.[1] According to the announcement on the ISIS Nashir News Telegram channel, the attacks took place early Sunday morning, January 27, 2019, at the entrance to the church and in the church parking lot, where the suicide bombers detonated their explosive belts at intervals, killing 40 people and injuring approximately 80 more. These numbers contradict other media sources, according to which 20 people were killed.[2] Seven of those killed were security forces personnel who rushed to the scene of the first explosion, at which point the second explosion was detonated.