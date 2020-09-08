ISIS Claims Knife Attack In Tunisia

print
September 8, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

September 09, 2020

Afghan Taliban Statements And Article Pay Tribute To Veteran Jihadi Commander Jalaluddin Haqqani: '[He] Earned The Honor Of Waging Noble Jihad Against The American Invaders'

September 09, 2020

Pro-ISIS Telegram Group Promotes Tiktok Account Posting Jihadi Nasheeds

September 08, 2020

Urdu Book On Suicide Bombings Shared Via U.S.-Based Website Archive.org Argues In Favor Of Suicide Attacks By Jihadi Groups

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN