ISIS Claims French Supermarket Attack, Says Attacker Was ‎‎'Soldier Of Islamic State'‎

On March 23, 2018, the Islamic State's (ISIS) A'maq news agency published a statement claiming responsibility for the same-day attack in the southern French town of Trebes. At least two people have been reportedly killed after a gunman took an unknown number of hostages at a local supermarket. The gunman has been neutralized.

Citing a "security source," the statement referred to the attacker as a solider of the Islamic State who carried out the attack in response to its call to target coalition countries fighting it.

The claim was posted on the ISIS-affiliated Nasher News outlets on Telegram.