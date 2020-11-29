ISIS Claims Attack On Christians In Indonesia

print
November 29, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

November 29, 2020

ISIS Claims Attack On Christians In Indonesia

November 28, 2020

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Leaflet Directed At Yemeni Locals Accuses U.S. Of Waging War On Islam, Vows To Continue Jihad Against It

November 27, 2020

First Issue Of New Pro-Al-Qaeda Magazine Encourages Lone-Wolf Attacks In The West

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More
MEMRI
2020 End-Of-Year Campaign