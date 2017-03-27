ISIS Calls On Iranian Sunnis To Rise Up And Carry Out Attacks In Major Cities In The Country

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On March 26, 2017, the information office for ISIS in Diyala Province, Iraq, published a 37-minute video titled "Persia – Between Yesterday And Today." Most of the video is in Farsi, with some parts in the Baluchi dialect, and is accompanied by Arabic and Farsi subtitles, and features a narrator and speakers calling on Iranian Sunnis to rise up against the Shi'ite regime and join the path of jihad.[1]

The video accuses Iranian Shi'ites of committing many crimes against Sunnis and oppressing the Sunni population of Iran; "exporting the revolution" and spreading Shi'ism; secretly collaborating with the U.S. and Israel; and more. Speakers in the video praise the Sunnis who lived in Iran and adhered to their faith and struggle against the Shi'ites throughout history. One segment documents the beheading of four members of an Iranian-backed Shi'ite militia in Iraq.

Beheading of four Shi'ite militia members

The main speakers in the video are Abu Faruq Al-Farisi, who speaks Farsi, Abu Mujahid Al-Baluchi, who speaks the Baluchi dialect of Farsi, and Abu Sa'd Al-Ahwazi (from the Ahwaz region). The three call on Sunni Muslims to rise up against the current Iranian regime, which was established by Ayatollah Khomeini and maintained by Khamenei.

The speakers urge Iranian Sunnis to join the path of jihad. Abu Faruq Al-Farisi says: "The history and current reality of the Shi'ites is laid before you now; they are full of heresy and wars on Allah and His prophet. No one can deny the crimes, massacres, arrests, and string of executions perpetrated against the Sunnis. How much longer will you live in humiliation, being that you are the men of war and courage?!" Abu Sa'd Al-Ahwazi says that it is the duty of Iranian Sunnis to emigrate to warzones, and fight and sacrifice themselves for their religion: "Is it not time for you to walk on the path of jihad in the way of Allah?! Do you not know that the price you will pay for surrender is far greater than that you will pay if you walk on the path of jihad?! Oh, Iranian Sunnis: It is now your duty to defend and support the religion. Here before you are the worshippers of Al-Zahra and Hussein... Here before you are the Rafidites [meaning Shi'ites] – the servants of the Jews and their allies. Here before you are their places of congregation in Tehran, Mashhad, Qom, and Esfahan. Destroy their homes! Set the ground beneath their feet on fire."

The video later shows another masked fighter named Abu 'Abdallah Al-Farisi, who was subsequently killed in battle, standing in front of demolished buildings and threatening Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, saying: "I wish to send a message to Khamenei and the criminals with him: Oh Khamenei, oh accursed one – you, whose despicable hands hold the reins of the tyrannical Iranian regime falsely called 'the Islamic republic' – know that we will destroy your home with the help of Allah, just as we have destroyed the home behind me." Another segment shows a group of masked fighters, one of whom says that the group is comprised of "Persian" fighters who make up the Salman Al-Farisi Brigade.[2] The fighters are seen training in urban combat and firing at targets with images of Khomeini, Khamenei, and other Iranian leaders.

The video then documents the public execution of four members of Iranian-backed Shi'ite militias in Iraq, which took place in an unknown location. A speaker threatens Shi'ites, saying: "We warn you from here, in the public square of the Caliphate: Loosen your grip and remove the weapons used to kill Sunnis on earth from your shoulders. Otherwise, your punishment will be the same as that of these infidels who are in our hands... We are coming to slaughter you, oh infidel Shi'ites." The speaker and his companions then behead the prisoners, placing the severed heads on the headless bodies.

The video also shows Iranian involvement in warzones in Iraq and Syria. It also documents attempts by the Iranian army to capture parts of Diyala, deep inside Iraq, from ISIS. According to the video, the Iranians were defeated and withdrew from the area. The video ends with a statement by Abu Mujahid Al-Baluchi, who says: "We tell you, oh Zoroastrian Rafidites: Our hands are not far from you. Just as you tasted our power in Iraq and Syria, thus, Allah willing, we will conquer Persia and restore it as a Sunni country."