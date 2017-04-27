ISIS Bans Sale, Use Of Satellite Dishes In Its Territories

December 22, 2015
The Islamic State's (ISIS) Hisba bureau issued a directive banning the sale, use, and repair of satellite dishes and reception devices in ISIS territories.
According to the directive, which was circulated by dozens of Twitter accounts affiliated with ISIS, the ban is aimed at protecting children and people in general from corruption. A copy of the directive first surfaced on December 15, 2015 on the @abulssaraqqa Twitter account, which is affiliated with the Free Syrian Army.
The directive condemns the channels it refers to as "the so-called Islamic channels," accusing them of corrupting the creed of the Muslims and of criticizing the mujahedeen. It then warns that anyone violating this directive will be punished.
It states: "It is quite obvious that the so-called 'Islamic channels' contain [content] which corrupt creeds and condemn the mujahedeen. Only Allah could measure the unbelief, distortion, lies and allegations which are [presented] in the news channels...
"Therefore, we ban the sale, circulation, promotion, usage, and maintenance of all satellite dishes in the entire territories of the Islamic State, to protect our sons and daughters as well as the people's creed from corruption. Anyone violating this will be disobedient to Allah, his Prophet, and the Caliph, and will be punished."
Source: twitter.com/moslem2041, December 23, 2015