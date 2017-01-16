ISIS Affiliate In Syria Releases Video Documenting The Activity Of Its Religious Police

The following video is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

The Khalid bin Al-Walid Army (formerly called the Al-Yarmouk Martyrs Brigade), an ISIS-affiliated jihad group operating in southern Syria and the Yarmouk basin, has released a 9-minute video titled "Matters [Requiring] Determination,"[1] documenting the activity of the group's hisbah (religious police) in the Yarmouk basin area. The video, which was released by the group's information office and posted on its telegram channel,[2] shows hisbah officers handing out leaflets; delivering lectures to children and adults in mosques; forcing businesses to comply with regulations such as closing during prayer times; handing out shari'a-compliant clothing; burning cigarettes and destroying musical instruments, and leveling graves with prominent markers that are forbidden in Islam. The video also shows the public flogging of a man convicted of adultery and the public beheading of another man convicted of sorcery.

A narrator in the video states that, until recently, the people of the Yarmouk basin lived in a state of corruption and violated the laws of Islam, and the hisbah undertook to return them to the right path. A spokesman identified as Abu Muhammad Al-Shami details the functions of the religious police: to inform the public on religious matters; destroy manifestations of idolatry; round up sorcerers; monitor markets to prevent fraud, the selling of religiously proscribed products such as cigarettes and alcohol, immodest dress and excessive contact between men and women; and to support the group's mujahideen who are fighting on the front. Addressing the matter of sorcery, the narrator explains that it "leads to corruption and the violation of honor. Islam warned against sorcery and instructed the Muslims to reject sorcerers and purge Muslim society of their evil and deception. The hisbah has given this matter priority and invests considerable efforts in arresting the sorcerers and subjecting them to the punishment decreed by Allah in this matter."

It should be mentioned that the Khalid bin Al-Walid Army has not officially joined ISIS, and the video does not mention this organization or any of its leaders by name. However, the video confirms the group's affiliation with ISIS in that it is very similar in its look and feel to ISIS videos, using similar narrative and featuring songs associated with this organization; furthermore, it was distributed on ISIS media outlets. The lack of any official recognition of the ties between the two organizations may stem from a desire of the Khalid bin Al-Walid Army to maintain a degree of independence from ISIS so as to preserve its freedom of action in the areas under its control. Alternatively, it may be that ISIS has chosen not to officially recognize the group's affiliation with it, for reasons of its own. In that case, the video may be intended to prove to ISIS that the Khalid bin Al-Walid Army is enforcing the shari'a in its areas and is worthy of joining the caliphate.

Below are some images from the video:

"Leveling graves"

"Seizing and burning cigarettes"





Destroying electric organs

Public flogging of a man convicted of adultery

Beheading of a man convicted of sorcery