Iraqi Militia Commander Threatens To Avenge Assassination Of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis, Says President Trump Is Thinking Of Ways To Protect Himself After He Leaves 'The Black House'

January 5, 2021

On January 2, 2020, Secretary General of the Iraqi militia Asa'ib Ahal Al-Hak, Qais Al-Khaza'li, made a speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the U.S. assassination of IRGC Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, highlighting their role in defeating the Islamic State (ISIS) in many parts of Iraq.

Speaking about the killings, Al-Khaza'li said that "two great martyrs were assassinated at the hand of treachery, that is, [U.S. President Donald] Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu," explaining that the assassination "was not, and will not be a fleeting [event], but rather is a pivotal historical incident, which will have a lasting impact."

Commenting on the motive of the U.S. in assassinating the two men, Al-Khaza'li claimed that President Trump "wanted, with this attack, to please the Zionist lobby that controls the [U.S.] economy and media, to ensure his continuation in power."[1]

Threatening to avenge the assassination, Al-Khaza'li claimed that "Trump is thinking now of ways to preserve his life after he leaves the Black House [i.e., the White House]."

Al-Khaza'li, who visited the grave of Al-Muhandis in Najaf on the same day, wrote a message in the visitor's logbook, pledging to avenge his killing: "In the name of Allah, the destroyer of the mighty and the oppressors[;] I swear in the name of the Lord of the martyrs to follow in their path and to take their revenge and complete their path. To the beloved father, Abu Mahdi [Al-Muhandis], the father of all the mujahideen and resistance fighters[:] Your son, Qais Khaza'li, makes a promise to you, to take your revenge and that of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, and that of all the martyrs. I swear by your pure blood. I swear, I swear."[2]

