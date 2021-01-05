Iraqi Militia Commander Threatens To Avenge Assassination Of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis, Says President Trump Is Thinking Of Ways To Protect Himself After He Leaves 'The Black House'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On January 2, 2020, Secretary General of the Iraqi militia Asa'ib Ahal Al-Hak, Qais Al-Khaza'li, made a speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the U.S. assassination of IRGC Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, highlighting their role in defeating the Islamic State (ISIS) in many parts of Iraq.

Speaking about the killings, Al-Khaza'li said that "two great martyrs were assassinated at the hand of treachery, that is, [U.S. President Donald] Trump and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu," explaining that the assassination "was not, and will not be a fleeting [event], but rather is a pivotal historical incident, which will have a lasting impact."

Commenting on the motive of the U.S. in assassinating the two men, Al-Khaza'li claimed that President Trump "wanted, with this attack, to please the Zionist lobby that controls the [U.S.] economy and media, to ensure his continuation in power."[1]

Threatening to avenge the assassination, Al-Khaza'li claimed that "Trump is thinking now of ways to preserve his life after he leaves the Black House [i.e., the White House]."

Al-Khaza'li, who visited the grave of Al-Muhandis in Najaf on the same day, wrote a message in the visitor's logbook, pledging to avenge his killing: "In the name of Allah, the destroyer of the mighty and the oppressors[;] I swear in the name of the Lord of the martyrs to follow in their path and to take their revenge and complete their path. To the beloved father, Abu Mahdi [Al-Muhandis], the father of all the mujahideen and resistance fighters[:] Your son, Qais Khaza'li, makes a promise to you, to take your revenge and that of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, and that of all the martyrs. I swear by your pure blood. I swear, I swear."[2]