Iran-Backed Iraqi Shi'ite Cyber Team Exploits Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Content Reporting Policies, Targets Accounts Of Activists, Journalists, Politicians

print
December 4, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

December 04, 2020

Afghan Taliban Criticize EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell For Opposing Taliban Demand For Islamic Government In Afghanistan

December 04, 2020

Article In Jihadi Magazine 'Shariat': Mike Pompeo's Photo With Afghan Taliban Leaders Shows That Taliban Are An 'Equal Partner With A Superpower Like America'

December 04, 2020

Leader Of Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Syria Urges Followers To Remain Steadfast, Follow Path Of Prophet, 'Righteous Ones' In Face Of Plights

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More
MEMRI
2020 End-Of-Year Campaign