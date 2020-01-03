Head Of Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haq Militia: The Punishment For Killing Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis Will Be The Complete Elimination Of The American Military Presence In Iraq

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

Responding to the death of Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, deputy-head of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and Qassem Soleimani, head of the Qods Force in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), who were killed January 2, 2020 by missiles fired at their vehicle, Sheikh Qais Khaz'ali, heads of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq militia, threatened that the price for the death of Al-Muhandis would be the complete expulsion of the Americans from Iraq, and that the price of Soleimani's death would be the complete demise of Israel. In a handwritten statement published by Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq several hours after the assassination, Khaz'ali, who is designated as a terrorist by the U.S., called on the mujahideen to "stand ready."

The assassination of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis marks another climax in the mounting tension between the U.S. on the one hand and Iran and the Iraqi Shi'ite Iraqi militias subordinate to it on the other. It comes several days following the violent protests that were held outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad in response to the U.S. attack on Hizbullah Brigades positions in Iraq and Syria, protests in which Al-Muhandis and other militia commanders took part.[1]

The following is a translation of Al-Khaz'ali's statement:[2]

"In the name of Allah the Compassionate the Merciful,

"'Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration' [Quran 33:23]. The natural [destiny] of the commander Hajj Qassem Soleimani and the commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is martyrdom, [whereas] the natural end of the U.S. and Israel is perdition. The punishment for [spilling] the blood of the commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is the complete elimination of the American military presence in Iraq, and the punishment for [spilling] the blood of the commander Qassem Soleimani is the complete elimination of 'Israel.'

"All the mujahideen of the resistance must stand ready, for we are on the cusp of a great, imminent victory. It may require [suffering] torment, but you must trust in the promise of Allah, who said: 'Indeed, We will support Our messengers and those who believe during the life of this world and on the Day when the witnesses will stand' [Quran 40:51], and also said, 'And We have already sent messengers before you to their peoples, and they came to them with clear evidences; then We took retribution from those who committed crimes, and incumbent upon Us was support of the believers' [Quran 30:47].

"Your brother,

"Qais Al-Khaz'ali,

"January 3, 2020."