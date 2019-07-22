Hamas Military Wing 'Izz Al-‎Din Al-Qassam Brigades Launches Facebook Page For Its 'Liberation Vanguards' Military Summer Camps

On July 21, 2019, the Gaza-based Hamas' military wing 'Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, or simply Al-Qassam Brigades, launched a Facebook page titled "Tala'i' Al-Tahrir [Liberation Vanguards]" a day after its previous Facebook page was blocked. The page features the group's activities and military training in the Gaza Strip, including photos of teenagers and young men receiving training.[1] The Facebook page (@Tlae3Camp), which was created after the deletion of the previous one (@Tlae3Camps), has 925 followers.

In a video posted on the Facebook page, Al-Qassam Brigades' fighters are seen training young scouts in using weapons and performing military exercises. The video shows young recruits dressed in black T-shirts and hats, some with their faces painted black, and features a nasheed ("Islamic song") with the lines: "Resist with bullets; it will not be solved through peacefulness. A bullet in the head will end the existence of the occupier. We want revenge that can only be executed by a hero."

The Al-Qassam Brigades has an official Telegram channel titled "Camps Of Liberation Vanguards" (@Tlae3Camps; 1,876 members) that was opened on July 2.[2] On July 10, the channel shared a post promoting its recruitment campaign for the "Liberation Vanguards Camps." According to the poster, registration would begin on July 13 at Al-Qassam Brigades' military sites and nearby mosques. The post indicated that the targeted groups include middle school, high school, and university students and the camps were to be launched on July 20.

On July 20, the channel posted photos of a press conference during which the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the launch of the Camps of Liberation Vanguards for 2019 under the slogan "To Al-Quds [Jerusalem], We Are Heading."

In subsequent posts, the channel shared photos of the first day in the summer camp showing Al-Qassam Brigades' fighters training young people on how to use weapons and perform military maneuvers

In one of the videos posted on the channel, recruits stand on an Israeli flag.

It is noteworthy that the Al-Qassam Brigades posted on July 22 on its official Telegram channel (@qassambrigades; 24,690 members) links to the group's accounts on social media networks, including the "Palestine's Resistance" Facebook page,[3] a Twitter account,[4] and six Telegram channels: Al-Qassam Brigades;[5] Jihadist Quotes;[6] Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades Spokesman Abu 'Ubaydah;[7] Oases of Martyrs;[8] Al-Qassam's Anashid;[9] and Al-Qassam's.[10]

The Al-Qassam Brigades-affiliated "Palestine's Resistance" Facebook page (@qassam.arabic25) was created on June 6 and has 515 followers.

Al-Qassam Brigades also urged users to send the word "subscribe" to the following WhatsApp number (+970598091475) to join the group's social media networks.