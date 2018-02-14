'On The Ground News' In Northern Syria Interviews British Physician Charged And Released In UK In Connection With Kidnapping Of British, Dutch Reporters

On February 14, 2018, On The Ground News released a video titled "No One Cares," on YouTube[1] featuring British physician Dr. Shajul Islam. Islam was arrested and charged in the UK with kidnapping British reporter John Cantlie and Dutch reporter Jeroen Oerlemans in 2012. He was then released after the case fell apart and later returned to Syria.[2] Islam says in the interview with On The Ground News reporter Akif Razaq that civilian areas and hospitals in northern Syria are being systematically targeted with airstrikes by both the Assad regime and the Russians.

The following report will include the main points of the interview.

Shajul Islam states: "We've been seeing a systematic targeting of our medical facilities. We're not talking about one bomb landing by mistake on a hospital, we're talking about four, five, six airstrikes targeting hospital after hospital."

Islam says that a hospital in an isolated area in northern Syria was hit by five airstrikes several days prior. Islam also comments that civilian areas are being bombed as well, and that recently in the city of Idlib, a six-story building was bombed. He added that the building collapsed, and many residents were trapped inside.

Islam explains that transporting the injured to hospitals is dangerous as well, and that ambulance drivers are shot at by snipers. He says: "They literally shoot at anything with lights, so nighttime is a nightmare."

Islam describes the dire situation in the hospitals: "Hospitals are totally overcrowded and full, we're running out of supplies, our warehouses are bombed, so you know, at every level it's just a total disaster."

Islam remarks: "It's nothing new, we've seen this again and again and again and sadly what more can I say that I haven't already said? What more can the people do? I mean in the past we've said put pressure on your governments, but what are the governments doing for us? You know there's very few, maybe the Turkish government is trying to do what they can. We can say put pressure on the UN, but what can the UN do when Russia has veto powers? So the UN is useless."

Razaq asks how individuals can assist with the humanitarian crisis, and Islam responds that people can continue to support NGOs that are working on the ground.



Shajul Islam (left) being interviewed by Akif Razaq (right).



Footage of a hospital targeted by an airstrike.