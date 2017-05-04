French Salafis Discuss On Facebook Whether It Is Permissible To Pray For A Le Pen Victory

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

The French presidential elections continue to draw jihadis' attention. On April 27, 2017, French Salafis discussed on Facebook the religious permissibility of praying for victory of Marine Le Pen in the election. A Le Pen victory, they noted, would cause the French military to withdraw from Muslim countries, and might lead to protests in France, and possibly to the country's institutional and social collapse – from their perspective, all desirable outcomes. However, Salafis view any elections as illegitimate under Islamic law, and therefore it was argued also that praying for a particular candidate to win would also be unacceptable. In this context, it should be mentioned that radical Islamists have used French elections as an opportunity to propagate their message, which includes opposition to all forms of government not based on Islamic law.[1]

Following is an extract of the Facebook discussion among Salafis on the question of praying for Marine Le Pen to win:

"- Is it permissible de pray for Marine Le Pen to win the elections in France? [...] It's not a joke, if she wants to pull out the French army chickens from all fronts, then she is the lesser evil. Whole armies will collapse.

"- There might even be a civil war if she is elected

"- Yes [it is permissible to pray for her to win] but only to torment the French infidels (winking emoticon)

"- To pray for a taghut [tyrant ruler that does not apply sharia] to come to power? Pray instead for Allah to overthrow the perverted and unfair governments, that would be better.

"- The French Army keeps these infidel governments alive

"- So what? It doesn’t change the fact that to pray for a taghut government is against the principles of the believers. [...]

"- To pray for hostility and hatred between disbelievers and apostates of France, that’s good for me.

"- They already all hate each other, but may Allah make it even more so! [Quran quote]

"- Just like the [mainstream Salafis] you speak of your interests. [...] I am really shocked that you prefer a taghut to come to power instead of praying for Allah to overthrow all their systems from A to Z to instate His laws. [...]

"- Brothers corrected me the day Trump came into power and I expressed my joy. It's a mistake that needs to be corrected wisely.[...]

"- Maybe I am weird but to desire Marine [Le Pen] the bitch to be elected even while thinking it will hurt them – that's too much for me, I prefer to hope for their downfall and leave it to Allah, only Allah knows what is the best way to cause them a great defeat.

"- 'Worship Allah and avoid taghut' [Quran 16:36]. Allah's orders are clear, in thoughts and in acts. Even if France were to destroy itself if she came to power, it would not change the fact that idol worship would be spread on earth [...] Learn to hate idol worship in all its forms, to feel neither joy nor good mood even if at first glance you think it is for the good.

"- She above all wants to forbid our sisters from wearing the hijab

"- Personally I prefer to see Le Pen in power than any other tyrant ruler, we shall see what this Marine Le Pen will do because the Zionists have been holding power for a long time, and not just in these [Western] countries, but all over the world.

"- The docile and subservient Islam of France must be shaken in order for [French Muslims] to come back humbly to the fundamentals of religion. Le Pen for President!!! [laughing emoticon] [...]

"- Today the National Front is open to all, there are many Zionists and sodomites in the party, their enemy is no longer the immigrant, or the Jew or the homo [...]

"- We are humiliated, brother, it's going to be worse. Whether I like it or not it's going to happen, Macron will bomb, the [Islamic] state will retaliate. [...]

"- Allah be praised, I live in [North Africa] but I am angry for my Muslim brothers and sisters living in France. [...]

"- I will envy you totally brother when you will live under the caliphate. May Allah free our countries."