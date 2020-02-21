Featuring Photo Of Egypt's Morsi, Editorial In ISIS's Weekly Says Islamic Groups Partaking In Democracy 'Deceived By Satan And His Allies'

print
February 21, 2020

The full text of this post is available to subscribers.
Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Reports

February 26, 2020

Lawyer For Turkish Opposition Party Leader: Expert Report Confirms Authenticity Of Audio Recordings Of Erdoğan Telling Son During Corruption Raid 'Whatever You Have In Your House, Remove It'

February 26, 2020

Homophobia In Qatar: Cancellation Of Event With Rock Band Whose Lead Singer Is Gay; Article Against Children’s Book 'Promoting Homosexuality'

February 25, 2020

Leading Turkish Journalist Reflects On AKP Government: 'Much That Belonged To Us Is Gone... But, Above All, They Stole Our Faith'

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More