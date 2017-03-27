Execution In Mosul By ISIS Of Person 'Convicted' Of Homosexual Relations

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On March 26, 2017 the Islamic State (ISIS) Ninawa province issued a series of pictures documenting the execution of a man accused of having homosexual relations, by members of the ISIS Hisba religious police in that part of Mosul that remains under ISIS control. The pictures provide a stage by stage account of the public execution process.[1]

Below are the pictures:

An ISIS member seated in the vehicle reads out the death sentence over a loudspeaker

The condemned person (center in the yellow shirt) is hurled from the rooftop

A crowd of onlookers, including children, gathers at the public execution site. Stones have been readied in the center of the square, for stoning the condemned.

The condemned person is sprawled on the ground after being thrown from the roof and participants in the event continue to stone him to confirm his killing