In Audio Eulogizing Al-Baghdadi, ISIS Appoints Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi New 'Caliph,' Threatens America, Urges Followers To Take Revenge
On October 31, 2019, Islamic State (ISIS) media arm Al-Furqan Foundation released an audio recording on Telegram featuring ISIS's new spokesman Abu Hamza Al-Qurashi eulogizing the deaths of ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and ISIS spokesman Abu Al-Hasan Al-Muhajir. He also named Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi...
The full text of this post is available to subscribers.
Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI
.
Subscribe Today
Members receive daily updates on imminent and potential threats by terrorists, extremist organizations, and individuals worldwide.
Read More
The Cyber & Jihad Lab
Read More
The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.