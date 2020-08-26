Article In Issue Seven Of ISIS Magazine Sawt Al-Hind: 'Jihad Brings The Ultimate Humiliation For The Kuffar On The Earth'

print
August 26, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

August 27, 2020

Commander Of Iran-Backed Iraqi Militia Vows To Fight U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia On All Fronts

August 27, 2020

Military Group In Idlib Demonstrates Pistol Training Capabilities

August 26, 2020

Coverpage Article In Issue Seven Of ISIS Magazine Sawt Al-Hind: 'Jews Are Secure So Long This Muslim Ummah Is Estranged From Its [Koranic] Sources Of Real Power'

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN