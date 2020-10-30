Article In Issue Nine Of ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Rejects Permanent Peace Deals With Non-Muslims, Notes: '[Prophet Muhammad]... Participated In Jihad And Qital Against The Mushrikeen [Idolaters], Yahud [Jews] And Nasarah [Christians]'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

A key article in the latest issue of Sawt Al-Hind ("The Voice of India"), which is published by the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) group Ansarul Khilafah in Hind ("The Aiders Of The Khilafah In India"), argues that shari'a does not permit Muslims to reach permanent peace agreements with non-Muslims.



A screenshot of the article

The article, titled "Jihad Will Continue Till The Day Of Judgment," comes after Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) signed a peace deal with the United States in February 2020 and the recent normalization of relations with Israel by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Issue Nine of Swat Al-Hind, the release of which corresponded to the Islamic month of Rabi' al-Awwal 1442 beginning October 18, 2020, features articles containing advice to ISIS cells in the Maldives, an exposition of those viewed as deviants from the true path of Islam, and a eulogy for a fighter identified as Abu Rawahah al-Hindi.

The issue, which was released two days after the October 16 beheading in Paris by a jihadi terrorist of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty for Paty's decision to show cartoons depicting Muhammad to students as part of a course on freedom of expression, threatened those who blaspheme against Muhammad. A poster forming the last page of the issue reads: "If your freedom of expression doesn't stop you from criticizing Prophet Muhammad PBUH [peace be upon him], then our swords will not stop defending the honor of Prophet Muhammad PBUH."

The article titled "Jihad Will Continue Till The Day Of Judgment" makes a case for endless jihad and says, citing the Koranic verses and rulings by past Islamic scholars, that the rule of Islam cannot be established without jihad.

Following are excerpts from the article:

Saudi Scholar "Shaykh Muhammad Bin Abdul Lateef Said, 'Jihad Is A Part Of Islam Without Which Islam Cannot Be Established'"

"All praises belong to Allah, who ordained jihad upon his truthful slaves and assists them in every era against the treacherous kuffar [unbelievers]. Allah says in the Koran, 'And those who do jihad for us, we will surely guide them to our ways. And indeed, Allah is with Muhsinun' (Al-Amrabat: 69). To begin with, indeed, jihad is one of the greatest blessings given by Allah almighty to the truthful Muwahideen [Islamic monotheists]. It is through jihad that the religion of truth gets established and the laws of Allah are implemented on this earth.

"[ 19th century Saudi scholar] Shaykh Muhammad Bin Abdul Lateef said, 'Jihad is a part of Islam without which Islam cannot be established and without which it is not possible to uphold the laws of shari'a. Allah has ordained jihad fi sabeelillah [jihad in the path of Islam] in his book and praised the mujahideen and referred to them as Urwatul Wusqa (firm handhold) because jihad is the peak of Islam' (Ad-Durar as-Sunniyah Vol. 8).

"Our Lord ordained upon us fighting in the same surah [chapter of the Koran] in which he prescribed for us fasting. So why is it that the Muslims are so concerned about one command but at the same time are completely neglectful about the other? Similarly, if the Messenger of Allah used to fast, he participated in jihad and qital [fighting to kill] against the mushrikeen [polytheists, idolaters], Yahud [Jews] and Nasarah [Christians] and so on. So why follow the sunnah [deeds and words of Prophet Muhammad] of fasting and ignore the sunnah of fighting?

"Why this picking and choosing from the Koran and Sunnah of what is easy upon the Nafs [inner struggle] and leaving out what is the harder? Dear brothers in Islam, such questions have time and again irritated those who don't want to face the difficulties of jihad and want to enjoy the comforts of their homes. Earlier, they used to reject jihad in its totality and today they have stipulated such conditions under which jihad cannot be done in order to excuse themselves. 'They (think to) deceive Allah and those who believe, while they only deceive themselves, and perceive (it) not' (Al-Baqarah: 9).'"

11th Century Persian Islamic Scholar "Imam Sarakhsi Said, 'The Rejecter Of Jihad Is A Disbeliever And The One Who Has Animosity For Jihad Is Misguided'"

"This is their love for the Duniyah [worldly life] which makes them defend their inability to do jihad with the fabrications and misinterpretations in the disguise of Maslahah (timely benefits). Allah explains the similar situation perfectly in [Koran's] Surah Tawbah, 'O you who believe! What is the matter with you, that when you are asked to march forth in the cause of Allah (i.e. jihad) you cling heavily to the earth? Are you pleased with the life of this world rather than the Hereafter? But little is the enjoyment of the life of this world as compared with the Hereafter' (At-Tawbah: 38)

"Subhan Allah [Glory be to Allah]! If we ponder upon these verses of the glorious Koran it answers all of their doubts and even mentions what is in their hearts. Since Allah is the creator of all that exists including the humans, he knows the people and what is in their hearts. He knew that people will put forth excuses when something difficult like jihad is ordained for them because of the love of this world.

"Therefore, in the same verse that he ordained jihad upon us he addressed the actual problem with the people which with holds people from carrying out the duty prescribed upon him. Allah almighty said, 'Jihad (holy fighting in Allah's cause) is ordained for you (Muslims) though you dislike it, and it may be that you dislike a thing which is good for you and that you like a thing which is bad for you. Allah knows but you do not know' (Al-Baqarah: 216).



A one-page poster that forms the last page of the issue

"Furthermore, beware of such wicked scholars and students of knowledge or the so-called influential and celebrity speakers who reject jihad or find excuses to escape from jihad and express animosity for the jihad and mujahideen. [Eleventh century Persian Islamic scholar] Imam Sarakhsi said, 'The rejecter of jihad is a disbeliever and the one who has animosity for jihad is misguided' (Fathul Qadeer)."

"The Peace Treaties With The Disbelievers In Shari'a Are Only Temporary With A Limited Period Of Time Such As Al-Hudaibiyyah Was A Truce For Only 10 Years"

"So, the way Tawheed [Islamic monotheism] is a scale with which we judge between a Muwahideen [Islamic monotheists] and a mushrik [polytheist, idolater], jihad is a scale with which we can judge between a guided person and a misguided person. The Messenger of Allah (Muhammad) is reported to have said, 'Jihad will continue until the final hour.' So, this duty continues as long as mankind exists and is not limited to the events of past as some so-called celebrity scholars say. This continuity of jihad is so necessary that the Fuqaha [Islamic jurists] have ruled the impermissibility of concluding a permanent peace deal with disbelievers since that will result in abandonment of jihad.

"[Twelfth century Syrian Islamic scholar] Imam ibn Qudamah said, 'Without deciding the period it is not permitted to conclude a peace treaty, since that will result in abandonment of jihad' (Al-Mughni). The peace treaties with the disbelievers in shari'a are only temporary with a limited period of time such as Al-Hudaibiyyah was a truce for only 10 years. Having said that, do not be deceived by those who were misled by the Iblees (Satan) into concluding the anti-Islamic deals and falsely equating them with Al-Hudaibiyyah while they actually promised the Kuffar a permanent peace in the name of Abraham Accords, the Doha deal, etc.

"Do not be deceived by their misinterpretations and fabrications and remember despite their treacherous deals jihad upon Tawheed against the Kuffar and the murtadeen [apostates] shall continue. Jihad wasn't abandoned when the apostates rose in the era of [first Islamic caliph] Abu Bakr as-Siddiq, neither shall it be abandoned today when those who misinterpret shari'i (Islamic) rulings because of their lowly desires and thus promised the permanent peace to the Kuffar after fighting bloody battles against them for so long. 'They want to extinguish the light of Allah with their mouths, but Allah refuses except to perfect his light, although the disbelievers dislike it' (At-Tawbah: 32)."

Source: Telegram, Sawt Al-Hind 2, October 20, 2020. The original English of the quoted text has been lightly edited for standardization.