Article In Issue 11 Of ISIS Magazine 'Sawt Al-Hind' Narrates Destruction Of Hindu Temples In Kashmir Under 15th Century Ruler 'Sikandar Butshikan'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

An article in the latest issue of Sawt Al-Hind ("The Voice of India"), a jihadi magazine published by the supporters of the Islamic State's Wilayah Hind ("India Province"), narrates how Muslims subjugated Hindus in Kashmir valley under the 15th-century ruler Sikandar Shah Miri aka Sultan Sikandar Butshikan, who was notorious for persecuting his Hindu subjects.[1]

The word "Butshikan" literally means idol-breaker. Sikandar Shah Miri ruled from 1389 to 1413 CE. According to the article, the Sultan came under the influence of Islamic scholars and unleashed a reign of terror against Hindus in Kashmir.

Issue 11 of the English-language Sawt Al-Hind, which includes articles rejecting democracy and inciting Muslims on the path of jihad and qital ("fighting to kill"), was released on social media. It is published by Ansarul Khilafah in Hind ("Aiders of the Caliphate in India").

The coverpage of the monthly magazine declares that Islam and democracy are not compatible, stating: "There is no Islam with democracy." In recent months, the magazine has published articles under a series called "From Brothers In The Maldives," a tiny island nation at the southern foot of India and next to Sri Lanka. Under this series, in the current issue of the magazine, an article is titled "Be A Source Of Incitement And Motivation For The Believers."

In another article titled "Punish Them With The Like Of That With Which You Were Afflicted," the unidentified writer discusses in detail the rules of punishment in Islamic shari'a. Citing hadiths (sayings and deeds of Muhammad), various Koranic verses, as well as the juristic opinions of learned Islamic scholars of the past, the article advocates punishments of non-Muslims for the purposes of qital.

Following is the text of the article on Kashmiri ruler Sultan Butshikan:

"The Brahmins (Hindus) Of Kashmir For Example Were Forcefully Brought To Submit Before The Rule Of Allah And Were Made To Give Up Their Pagan Rituals"

"Allah, the blessed and exalted, said about Ibrahim [i.e., Prophet Abraham], 'He said: 'Nay, your Lord is the Lord of the heavens and the earth, who created them and to them I am one of the witnesses. And by Allah, I shall plot a plan (to destroy) your idols after you have gone away and turned your backs.' So, he (Ibrahim) broke them to pieces, (all) except the biggest of them, that they might turn to it' – (Verses 21: 56, 57, 58). The difference between Muslims and the corrupt and deviant Jews and Christians is that Muslims are not ashamed of abiding by the rules sent down from their Lord regarding war and the enforcement of the divine law.

"We Muslims do not regret the killing and enslaving the people from the lands we invaded and fought. This has been through and without some 'politically correct' need to apologize years later. The Brahmins (Hindus) of Kashmir for example were forcefully brought to submit before the rule of Allah and were made to give up their pagan rituals and ways during the times when the divine law was implemented by the famous ruler Sultan Sikandar [literally: idol-breaker king], known for his crucial role of eradicating Hinduism from the land of Kashmir and making it a Hindu-free land from a Hindu majority state.

"Thus, it would be surprising to most of the readers to know that the valley of Kashmir was once the Darul Islam – the Land of Islam where Shari'a is established. Sultan Sikander inflicted complete destruction up on the thousands of pagan temples present all over the lands of Kashmir. This earned him his famous tittle – Butshikan (The Idol Breaker or the iconoclast). It should be noted that some of the orientalists attribute the negative connotations to the title given to Sultan Sikander. And if they would stubbornly decline then the flashing sword would compel them to change the mind."

"Shari'a Was Enforced In Kashmir During His Blessed Reign; Sultan Sikandar Abolished All The Non-Islamic Taxes And Taxed His Subjects According To... Shari'a"

"The result of this successful methodology adopted by the Sultan is clear as mid-day sun that Kashmir which had once been among the important center of Hinduism is a Muslim majority state right now. Sikandar Butshikan – the idol breaker – assumed the throne as Sultan of Kashmir by the wise council of his mother in 796 Hijrah (1389-1413 CE approx.). A man of strong character, Sultan Sikandar made his presence felt. Owning to his capacity and command, all of his officials were obedient and dutiful. Sultan Sikandar is most known among the other Sultans for his enormous army, which he throughout his entire life engaged in jihad in the path of Allah and in Dawah [preaching, invitation] towards Islam.

"Thus, shari'a was enforced in Kashmir during his blessed reign. Sultan Sikandar abolished all the non-Islamic taxes and taxed his subjects according to the just rulings of shari'a. Initially, as a ruler, Sultan Sikandar faced many challenges, both internally from his family as well as externally. But he overcame all the enemy plots and ploys through his wisdom.

"After he annexed back Tibet and the surrounding areas from his treacherous minister Rai Madrai, the tales of this brave, just, and generous ruler reached far and wide and attracted scholars and intellectuals from regions known for intellectualism and Islamic knowledge like Iraq and Khorasan. This immigration of Islamic scholars turned Kashmir identical to Muslim cities like Baghdad and Kandahar."

"Influenced By The Teachings Of Islam, Sultan Sikandar's Minister Seah Bhat Reverted To Islam"; "He Unleashed The Slicing Sword Against The Filthy Hindus"

"One of the many scholars who arrived here in the Valley of Kashmir during that period was Mir Muhammad Hamadani [from the town of Hamadan in Iran], the truthful successor of Amir Kabir Mir Sayid Ali Hamadani who was accompanied by his 300 comrades. The favorable atmosphere of knowledge and learning prevalent at the time compelled Mir Muhammad Hamadani to prolong his stay (22 years) in the valley of Kashmir and was served whole heartedly with utmost hospitality by Sultan Sikandar who himself chose to become his student. It was under the influence of Mir Muhammad Hamadani that Sultan found in himself a great change and got serious in implementing the religion of Allah.



A screenshot of the magazine's coverpage article

"Moreover, Sultan Sikandar also provided him with lodging at Nowhatta in a spacious house. In addition to this, on his command a number of Khanqahas (schools, learning centers) were set up in the different parts of the valley of Kashmir in order to spread the teachings of Islam and to teach the newly reverted Muslims the religion of Allah. Khanqah-e-Mualla was set up in the middle of the city (Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir), Khanqah-e-Wala in Watchi (Pulwama), Khanqah-e-Aala in Tral and Khanqah-e-Kabrivya in Mattan (Anantnag Kashmir).

"Mir Muhammad Hamadani was allocated special funds for running the affairs of these centers of learning and knowledge. Influenced by the teachings of Islam, Sultan Sikandar's minister Seah Bhat reverted to Islam along with his family and relatives. Seah Bhat's name was changed to Malik Saifuddin and got married to Sultan's daughter Bariya. Malik Saifuddin the neo-revert then onwards became a sincere and well-practising Muslim. He unleashed the slicing sword against the filthy Hindus and played a vital role in their annihilation."

"The Hindus Were Now Dealt According To The Shari'a Rulings And A Complete Destruction Was Afflicted On All The Temples And Idols"

"The atmosphere created by presence of a just ruler and acclaimed scholar attracted more and more seekers of knowledge to the valley who were warmly welcomed and hosted. The mention worthy here is that Khanqahs were established only to propagate the Tawheed [monotheism] of Allah almighty and to disavow Taghut [tyrant] in all of its forms and to spread the Islamic knowledge among the common people. The fact is evident from the architectural design of these Khanqahs that they were solely built to provide the accommodations to the students and to act as a learning centers and prayer halls as well.

"Furthermore, Sultan Sikandar's subjects consisted mostly of Hindus; the Hindus were now dealt according to the shari'a rulings and a complete destruction was afflicted on all the temples and idols which were present in abundance emulating the Sunnah [i.e., tradition] of Ibrahim and the righteous Salaf [literally "forefather," or "predecessor," this refers either to the first three generations of Muslims, or simply to early Muslims]. For, as soon as Allah grants his muwahid [i.e., Islamic monotheist] slave victory in an area, city or town, the callers to Allah rush to remove the blatant appearances of evil to prevent anything from leading the people to shirk [polytheism] and to defend the Tawheed and its peoples.

"On the authority of Abul Hayaj Al-Asadi, he said that [the fourth Islamic caliph] Ali said to him, 'Should I not send you on a mission that I was sent on by Allah's Messenger? It is that you do not leave a single statue except after defacing it, nor do you leave a single grave except after flattening it.' Ibnul Qayyim said. 'It is not permissible to leave alone the place of shirk and Tawaghit [tyrants] once the ability to destroy them is achieved, even for one day. For they are the symbols of shirk and kufr [unbelief], and from the greatest of evils. So, it is not permissible at all to allow them once the ability to remove them is achieved.'"

"Likewise, The Temples, Parhasa Keshwa And Mukta Keshwa, Were Plundered By The Sultan And The Stones From These Temples Were Used To Build Riverbanks"

"Historians narrate that these temples and idols were prices of great craftsmanship and were so huge that they left the minds astonished. Sultan began the work of demolition with Martand Shor temple built by Raja Ram Dev at Mattan (Anantnag). The demolition work continued for an entire year but due to the enormous size of the temple they were unable to destroy it completely and instead removed some stones from its base; and its highly decorated and preciously ornamented interiors were set ablaze; and the fencing of the premises was completely uprooted.

"In the similar way the temples of Bijbehara (Anantnag Kashmir) numbering more than three hundred were completely demolished including the famous temple of Vizya Aisheri. Historians have documented that huge flames surfaced during the demolition. Hindus viewed it as a miracle (work, doing) of their fallen deities; but Sultan viewed it as a satanic doing and remained firm on his task of demolition. The stones from this temple were used in the construction of the Jamia Masjid [at] Bijbehara.

"Bajai Shor temple was also completely demolished by the Sultan on which the demolition work was initiated by Sultan Shahabuddin; and in its place a building was erected for the lodging of the students of [Islamic scholar] Muhammad Qureshi. Likewise, the temples, Parhasa Keshwa and Mukta Keshwa, were plundered by the Sultan and the stones from these temples were used to build riverbanks. At the site of Kali Shri temple, plundered by Sultan Qutubuddin, Sultan Sikandar constructed Khanqah-e-Mola (Srinagar). The remains of the temples of Maha Aisheri and Tara Matt located adjacent to the palace of Sultan Sikandar were used to build the famous Masjid Jamia Masjid Srinagar at the center of the city."

"Hindus Were Prohibited From Performing Pagan Rituals Like Sati (Setting Ablaze The Widow), Tilak (Mark On Their Foreheads), And Were Not Allowed To blow A Conch Shell"

"Thus, the foundation was laid to the bastion of Islam which would act as the center for defending the Muslims and resisting the aggression of the disbelievers for the centuries to come. Thus, Jamia Masjid Srinagar, was built as a symbol of jihad and of disassociation from shirk and its people. But unfortunately, it is being used by some deviant groups for achieving their secular and nationalistic goals.

"Therefore, one should be aware of these deceivers who speak in the name of [political] parties and the so-called Islamic groups; and they urge people to take part in the evil rituals of democracy and secularism. If they were sincere, their concern should have been to devote themselves to the religion of Allah the exalted and to disassociate themselves from the regimes of Pakistan and India; and they should incite the people to jihad against the urine-drinking Hindus and apostate regimes in the [Indian] Subcontinent.



A screenshot from the article

"Meanwhile, Sultan Sikandar, now a changed person under the influence of the Islamic scholars – the likes of Mir Muhammed Hamadani – turned strict towards the pagan Hinduism. Furthermore, the pagan Hindus were prohibited from performing pagan rituals like Sati (setting ablaze the widow), Tilak (mark on their foreheads), and were not allowed to blow a conch shell or even to toll a bell; the mounds of the thread from the Brahmins were burnt and all of their pagan books were thrown into Dal Lake [at Srinagar].

"The filthy Hindus were then offered the choices of Islam, Jizya [tax on non-Muslims] or sword and those who stubbornly declined Islam, after the slaughter of their men, their surviving women and children were taken as slaves, raising the children as model Muslims and impregnating their women to produce a new generation of Muslimeen [Muslims]. Numerous Hindus however managed to escape to the neighboring regions of Kishtwar and Baderwah via Simthan Pass and to various provinces of India and the route they choose to flee came to be known as Batta Wath (path of the Bhattas Or Kashmir pandits)."

"Jihad Is The Ultimate Show Of One's Love For His Creator, Facing The Clashing Of Swords And Buzzing Of Bullets On The Battlefield"

"Interestingly, the route is still called the same with a little deformity as Batote, as they say, 'Where history remains silent, the name of the place speaks.' Jounraj, a contemporary historian, laments the condition of the Hindus by saying: 'Hindus lolled out their tongues like dogs, looking for dog's morsel at every door.' Notably, who reverted to Islam and practised their religion well, were freed and were not treated differently than any other free Muslim. The slavery here is not to be misunderstood from the European context of slavery which was purely based on racism. All of this would be done, not for racism, nationalism, or political lies, but to make the word of Allah supreme.

"Jihad is the ultimate show of one's love for his Creator, facing the clashing of swords and buzzing of bullets on the battlefield, seeking to slaughter his enemies – whom he hates for Allah's hatred of them. A religion without these fundamentals is one that does not call its adherents to fully manifest and uphold the love of the Lord.



A page from the magazine

"Today, the apologetic du'at [those who call upon non-Muslims to accept Islam] of Kashmir due to the fear of urine-drinkers mislead the Muslims by arguing that Islam has spread through peace in past and will continue to spread peacefully in Kashmir and elsewhere; and that no force is to be employed for the same. But little do they know that the methodology which the Aslaf [i.e., early Muslims] followed in Kashmir was that of the Millatu Ibrahim [the nation, or community, of Abraham], the methodology of the guiding book and aiding sword as Sheikhul Islam Ibn Taymiah[2] said: 'The basis of this religion is the book that guides and sword that supports'; Allah sent down iron alongside the revelation to consolidate his religion by the sword forged with iron.'

"[Allah] said: We have sent our messengers with clear evidences and sent down with them the scripture and the balance that the people may maintain (their affairs) in justice. And we sent down iron, wherein is great military might and benefits for the people, and so that Allah may make evident those believing in the unseen who support him and his messenger. Indeed, Allah is powerful and exalted in might' – (Al-Hadid: 25)."