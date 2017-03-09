Article In ISIS Weekly Newspaper Al-Naba' Threatens To Intensify Attacks Against Copts In Egypt

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On March 9, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released the issue 71 of its weekly newspaper Al-Naba', which included an article promising to intensify attacks against the Copts in Egypt unless they convert or pay the jizya poll tax. The article accuses the Copts of supporting Egyptian President Al-Sisi because of his anti-Muslim policies, and notes that the Copts in Egypt and Sinai are no different than their "combatant [Western Christian] brothers everywhere."

After accusing the Christians of collaborating with the "crusaders" in their interventions in Muslim countries, the article argues that the West had declared war on ISIS out of concern to the fate of Christians who live in Muslim countries: "In the few past days, we have seen the level of international mobilization and the widespread media coverage in support of the Christians in Sinai, and the intense fear about them being expelled from that area by the soldiers of the Caliphate [i.e. ISIS fighters] after the serious warnings from the soldiers of monotheism that have been embodied by the killing of those who had been captured by the mujahideen."

The article also accused the Copts of preparing to fight against Muslims, receiving "huge" amount of cash and weapons, and aspiring to take control over rich areas in Egypt and Sinai in order to create their independent Christian state, "which is similar to the Jewish Zionist state."

Vowing not to differentiate between Egyptian Christians and "their brothers," meaning Western Christians, the article concludes by threatening to kill more Copts than the ones killed in previous attacks and Sinai, Cairo and Tripoli "if they continue their aggression and as long as they refuse to convert or pay the jizya."