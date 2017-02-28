AQAP-Affiliated Weekly Criticizes Alleged Anti-Muslim Views Of White House Strategist Steve Bannon, Says President Trump Is Fanning 'Islamophobia' And Fueling Western Fear Of Islam

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

In its February 27, 2017 issue, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Masra[1] weekly focused on the U.S., and particularly on White House chief strategist's views on Islam. Summarizing a February 16 article in the UK daily The Guardian[2] that depicted Bannon as the most extremist element in the administration of President Donald Trump, Al-Masra maintained that Bannon's views are behind Trump's ban on entrance into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

According to Al-Masra, President Trump is fanning the flames of Islamophobia, and this is causing the West to fear Islam as a "future enemy and a threat to its hegemony." The weekly noted that members of the so-called "alt-right" in Trump's administration, including chief strategist Steve Bannon, believe in fighting Islam itself, as a religion. It added that the idea of a war on Islam is best exemplified by Bannon's recent statements in which, it said, he suggested that war was the only way to prevent Muslim communities from "Islamizing" Europe and against forcing shari'a law on the U.S.

Al-Masra stated that the article in The Guardian, by Christopher de Bellaigue, accused President Trump and his inner circle of being at war with Islam. Al-Masra then went on to highlight what it said was Bannon's extremist thoughts as noted in the Guardian article, including calling for armed conflict against Muslims in Europe and advocating for a clash of civilizations? between the West and the Muslim world. The Guardian article, it said, quoted Bannon as criticizing President George W. Bush's post-9/11 statement that Islam is a religion of peace and as insisting that Islam is "a religion of submission."

Al-Masra stated that the Guardian article concludes by pointing out the rhetoric of Trump's entourage, which it describes as depicting Muslims not as participants in a universal civilization but as members of a sui generis subgroup of humanity whose "innate qualities include aggression and brutality, and from whom decent Americans should be quarantined."

Endnotes: