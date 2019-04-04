Al-Shabab Spokesman Discusses War Against Somali Government, Lashes Out At U.S. And West

print
April 4, 2019


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

April 23, 2020

In A Facebook Live Stream, Syria-Based Jihadi Commander Interacts With Followers, Highlights The Importance Of Recruiting Young Men In Displacement Camps

April 23, 2020

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): On Facebook, Albanian With Ties To Infamous British And Dutch Fellow Jihadis - Denounces ISIS And Its Leaders, Shares Content For Military Preparations

April 23, 2020

Pro-ISIS Media Group Active On Instagram

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

What the Arab and Muslim world is saying about the coronavirus crisis - "Bridging the Language Gap" - MEMRI

Contribute Subscribe