Al-Shabab Leader Celebrates Anniversary Of Attack On U.S. Base In Kenya, Urges Attacks On U.S., Israel, France

print
January 4, 2021


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

January 05, 2021

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS Woman Shares Experience In ISIS Territories And Incites Others To Join And Support ISIS; On Instagram And Telegram, Solicits Donations For Women In Camps Run by Syrian Democratic Forces

January 05, 2021

Pro-Al-Qaeda Writer Accuses France, Norway, Sweden, And Denmark Of Waging War Against Islam; Threatens Attacks In Defense Of Islam And Muhammad

January 05, 2021

ISIS Editorial Castigates 'Apostate' Hamas For Calling Soleimani A 'Martyr,' Asks How Group Would React If Syrian Factions Declared Netanyahu, Who Killed Iranian Commanders, A 'Syrian Martyr'

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More