Al-Qaeda's Urdu-Language Magazine Commemorates 9/11 Attacks, Quotes Bin Laden: 'If Our Message Could Reach You (The Americans) Through Words, Then We Would Not Need To Send It Through Planes'

The latest issue of the Urdu-language jihadi magazine Nawa-i-Afghan Jihad ("the Voice of Afghan Jihad"), now published by Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), marks the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on American cities.



The cover page of the monthly's August-September 2019 double issue features an image of the Twin Towers on fire on 9/11. It also quotes late Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on its cover page as saying: "If our message could reach you (the Americans) through words, then we would not need to send it through planes."

Nawa-i-Afghan Jihad had until now been mainly focused on detailing the Taliban-related attacks in Afghanistan as well as theological issues raised by jihadi leaders in the Middle East. However, in an August 25, 2019 press release, which is also included in the magazine's latest issue, AQIS, a unit of Al-Qaeda focused on South Asian countries, claimed that it has taken over editorial control of the magazine.

The magazine has an editorial on the Kashmir issue contextualized against the backdrop of 9/11. The title of the editorial is: "Every [speck of] dust of Kashmir belongs to the lovers of Islam!" Commemorating the 9/11 attacks, the editorial notes that 9/11 "is such a great event of human history that divided the history of the modern world into two parts. The inhabitants of the West, and the Jews behind them, who would write history as they wished and not only would implement it but who also stood for distorting the events and history of the future, were forced after the 9/11 attacks to they view the incidents, situations, and history of the world through those spectacles that they call 'pre-9/11' and 'post-9/11.'"



"Every sun rising after the day of 9/11 carries the message of the revival of the past glory of the inhabitants of Islam and for the return of the disgraced past of the inhabitants of unbelief. The pious project of 9/11 was the creation of the ummah's ingenious minds of Sheikh Osama bin Laden, Khalid Sheikh Muhammad, and their mujahid companions," the magazine states.

The editorial describes General Pervez Musharraf, who was the military ruler of Pakistan on 9/11 and after, as "kagzi sher [paper tiger]" who "proved to be a goat" by coming under American pressure and siding with the U.S. in the War on Terror, thereby compromising on Pakistan's pre-9/11 support for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization that ruled from 1996 to 2001). It also accuses General Musharraf of dubbing the Kashmir jihad as terrorism despite having always supported it.

"The event of 9/11 altered many parameters. Promises of loyalty were turned into treachery. And this new frontline ally [i.e., Pakistan] of the mad elephant America stabbed the struggle for Kashmir's independence in the back," the editorial says, adding that Pakistan's spy agencies that had supported the jihadi groups in Afghanistan and Kashmir "began losing their role." After a decade, the struggle in Kashmir gave birth to "a public jihadi movement" led by Kashmiri jihadi leaders such as Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa, the editorial observes.

Accusing Pakistani intelligence agencies of seeing the Kashmir jihad side-lined for "the national interest" of Pakistan, the editorial notes that Islamic scholars have generally supported the cause of jihad and accuses the Pakistani government of producing the "Message of Pakistan," a fatwa backed by government-supported Islamic clerics. The editorial also criticizes the right-wing government of India headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tearing the secular fabric of India and taking away the special status of Jammu & Kashmir state.



The editorial quotes the American Muslim convert and civil rights campaigner Malcom X aka Malik Shehbaz as saying: "If we want freedom, we will have to pay its price," and says: "The inhabitants of Kashmir, the lovers of Islam, have decided to get freedom. They are now on the path of making Kashmir Dar-ul-Islam [the land of Islam] by snatching freedom through swords, by freeing it from the conspiracies of the Pakistani secret agencies and from the worshippers of Hanuman [the monkey god of Hindus].

"[Of] the direction of history, which 9/11 had altered, a big and decisive field of that history is Kashmir. The decision has to be made by us. Are we together in the mission of the inhabitants of Kashmir to make it the center of Islam of the Subcontinent and the entire world?"

Source: Nawaiafghan.com, accessed September 6, 2019.