Al-Qaeda Supporters Accuse ISIS Of Atrocities Against Civilians In Mali, Credit Al-Qaeda With Attack On Burkinabe Forces Also Claimed By ISIS

print
November 17, 2020


The full text of this post is available to subscribers.

Please login or register to request subscription information from MEMRI

.

Latest Posts

November 17, 2020

Anti-HTS Telegram Channel Celebrates Release Of Pro-Al-Qaeda Militant Abu Qatadah Al-Rouj From Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Custody

November 17, 2020

New Iraqi Shi'ite Group Raba' Allah Announces Split

November 17, 2020

Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram Channel Announces Death Of Senior Al-Qaeda Official Abu Muhammad Al-Masri In Iran, Says He Masterminded 1998 Attacks On U.S. Embassies In Kenya, Tanzania

View More

The Cyber & Jihad Lab

The Cyber & Jihad Lab monitors, tracks, translates, researches, and analyzes cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa. It innovates and experiments with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, advancing legislation and initiatives federally – including with Capitol Hill and attorneys-general – and on the state level, to draft and enforce measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, academia, and families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad, and recruits, and works with technology industry leaders to craft and support efforts and solutions.

Read More

HELP BRIDGE THE LANGUAGE GAP – DONATE TO MEMRI’S 2020 SUMMER CAMPAIGN