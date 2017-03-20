Al-Qaeda Releases English Translation Of Publication Calling To 'Kill The Americans Without Consulting Anyone'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On March 18, 2017, the Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) released on its Telegram channel an English translation of Issue 11 of the official Al-Qaeda publication Al-Nafir Bulletin, which is published by Al-Sahab.[1] An article in this issue of Nafir, titled "Kill the Americans Without Consulting Anyone," calls for revenge for two airstrikes that killed scores in Aleppo, Syria; in one, it said, many women and children were killed, and in the second, worshippers at the Al-Jaynah mosque in Aleppo were killed.

The following report includes the text from the Nafir article.

"We spend the night on a horrible crime among the crimes of America and its damned president, Trump. The blood of fetuses killed in their wombs has not yet dried in Qifa of heroism and martyrdom, for the Crusader Americans again to afflict us with a tragedy of killing and wounding more than 300 worshippers from our people in Sham [Syria] of Ribat and Jihad, at the mosque of our master Umar, may Allah be pleased with him, in al-Jaynah in the Aleppo countryside on the night of the seventh years of the blessed revolution of Sham. It is a clear and evident message from the carrier of the cross, America, and its allies in the east and west, and its Arab and foreign apostate agents, that you must O Muslims, remain lowly and diminished, we steal your resources, we render your honors permissible, and we demolish and desecrate your sanctities. Otherwise, we will kill your children in the bellies of their mothers, we will strike your sheikhs in their mihrab, we will keep your sheikhs in prisons of oppression, and torture, and we will punish your Mujahideen on every terrain and every battleground.

"On our part, we say to American and its allies what the Mujahid Sheikh Usama bin Laden said, 'I swear by Allah the Exalted neither America nor those who live in America will dream of security until we see it on the ground in Palestine and before we expel all the infidel armies from the land of Muhammed..."



"We also Say to Muslims in general and the youth of Islam in particular what the martyr of Islam Usama [bin Laden], May Allah have mercy on him, said to them...'Young man, I am teaching you some words. Preserve Allah, and he will preserve you. Protect him, and you will find Him before you. If you ever ask, then ask Allah and if you seek assistance, hen seek Allah's assistance. And know that if the Ummah united to help you, it will only help you with what Allah has predestined for you. And if the Ummah gathers to harm you, it will only harm you with what Allah has already predestined for you. Pens are lifted and books are dried up.'

"So do not consult anybody to kill Americans. Proceed with the blessing of Allah, and remember that you are promised by Allah the Exalted to be in the companionship of the best Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him."

GIMF Telegram Channel

"Kill the Americans Without Consulting Anyone"