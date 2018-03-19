Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri: Al-Baghdadi Rejected Our Proposal To Join Forces Against The U.S.

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On March 18, 2018, Al-Sahab, the Al-Qaeda media outlet, published the first part of the tenth episode of "The Islamic Spring" lecture series featuring the leader of the organization, Ayman Al-Zawahiri. This episode was published about a year and a half after the ninth episode was released. The first episode in the series was released in September 2015.[1]

The newest episode presents a 28-minute lecture from Al-Zawahiri about the state of Islam in east Africa. Arabic and English transcripts are provided separately.

Al-Zawahiri begins with a historical review of the spread of Islam in east Africa and the efforts of the Ethiopian church and European countries to prevent the establishment of Islam in the region, and praises the jihad movements that arose there.

He goes on to analyze the factors that led to the defeat of Islam in east Africa and other areas such as East Asia. He says that the first factor is the enemy's technological superiority, especially in the field of weaponry, which is the result of its scientific superiority. The second factor he describes is the political and governmental corruption in the Islamic states which led to the abandonment of the jihad and to internal wars and division.

In this context, in an apparent reference to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, Al-Zawahiri also has harsh criticism for "those who would destroy" what former Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden created. He says that when the U.S. started its air attacks in Iraq and Syria, the Al-Qaeda leadership proposed to Al-Baghdadi that they join forces against them, but Al-Baghdadi rejected the proposal.

The following is a quote from Al-Zawahiri based on the translation supplied by the Al-Sahab media outlet, and lightly edited for clarity:

"Today comes he who seeks to destroy what the pioneers – such as Sheikh Osama [Bin Laden] may Allah have mercy on him and his companions – created, as they sought to unite the Muslims and the mujahideen. He divides the ranks, violates the oath of allegiance… and declares himself a Caliph without anyone swearing allegiance to him and without any authority. His spokesman declares war on anyone who does not pledge allegiance to him, and declares that all who resist him are apostates, even if they seek to apply Sharia. When America began the air campaign on Ash Sham and Iraq, we offered them an initiative to cooperate in repelling them [the U.S.], and we received insults and claims of being disbelievers and threats of shame and arrogance…"[2]