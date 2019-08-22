Al-Qaeda Decries 'Traitorous' Pakistan For Detaining Mujahideen's Families At Behest Of U.S., Names Al-Zawahiri's Wife, Children Among Detainees

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On August 22, 2019, Al-Qaeda's central command released a statement via its media wing Al-Sahab condemning the Pakistani authorities for detaining the families of the foreign mujahideen for nearly a year at the behest of the U.S. intelligence services.[1] The statement names one of wives of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri among the families that were held in Pakistan after leaving Waziristan more than four years ago.

The statement begins by saying the "traitorous" Pakistani authorities have held, on the orders of U.S. intelligence, the mujahideen's families for nearly one year. The statement then lists the three families, including one of the wives of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, as follows: Hajar Nazih Nushi Rashid, the widow of "martyr" Sufyan Al-Maghribi, and her children; Iman Nazih Nushi Rashid, the widow of "martyr" Abu 'Ubaydah Al-Maqdisi, and her children; and Sayyidah Muhammad Ahmad Halawah, the wife of Sheikh Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

Saying that the three women and their families were arrested in Pakistan after departing Waziristan more than four years ago due to "repeated bombardments," the statement adds that "all attempts at mediation and negotiation with the traitorous and agent Pakistani Army, which continues to detain these vulnerable families at the behest of their American masters, have failed so far."

The statement goes on to say that Al-Qaeda holds "the Pakistani government and its traitorous army and their American masters responsible for their criminal acts." The statement concludes by citing Quran 26:227: "And soon will the unjust assailants know what vicissitudes their affairs will take."