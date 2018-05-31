Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Accuses Saudi Crown Prince Of Promoting Debauchery, Implementing 'The Protocols Of The Elders of Zion'

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On May 31, 2018, Al-Malahem, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a new issue of its Maddad bulletin in which it condemned Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) for replacing the morality police with an entertainment committee to promote debauchery.

The bulletin, titled "The Entertainment Committee, A Hole In The Ship," which was posted on pro-Al-Qaeda channels on Telegram, accused MBS of "repeating the scenario of Atatürk in Turkey and literally implementing what was written in The Protocols of the Elders of Zion," as well as declaring war on shari'a and the teachings of Sheikh Muhammad bin Abd Al-Wahhab.

It further accuses the "Zino-Crusader" countries of occupying Muslim countries to "destroy their history, promote debauchery, wage wars on knowledge and textbooks, and remove everything supporting the concept of jihad."

Addressing Muslim scholars, the bulletin called on them to encourage people to "promote virtue and defend it," warn them of plans that aim to westernize Muslims, and make clear for them the "real nature of the Saudi regime."

The bulletin includes several tweets condemning the entertainment committee and a quote by Osama bin Laden in which he commended the Saudi people for taking part in jihad in different parts of the world and encouraged them to defend their own sacred sites, saying that Muslims around the world will support them to liberate these sacred sites.

