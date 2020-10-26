Afghan Taliban Reject 'Washington Post' Report Saying U.S. Air Force 'Quietly Helping' Taliban Jihadis Fight ISIS In Afghanistan

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) has rejected a report in The Washington Post saying that the United States military in Afghanistan has been secretly helping the Afghan Taliban fight the Islamic State (ISIS).

"In reality, even as its warplanes have struck the Taliban in other parts of Afghanistan, the U.S. military has been quietly helping the Taliban to weaken the Islamic State in its Konar [Kunar province] stronghold and keep more of the country from falling into the hands of the group, which – unlike the Taliban – the United States views as an international terrorist organization with aspirations to strike America and Europe," The Washington Post noted.[1]

Inside the Joint Special Operations Command counterterrorism task force based in Bagram, The Washington Post said, "the team working on this mission is jokingly known as the 'Taliban Air Force.'"[2] Reacting to The Washington Post report, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Afghan Taliban spokesman, issued the following statement:[3]

"An America newspaper 'The Washington Post' has published a report alleging that U.S. troops in Afghanistan carried out airstrikes in support of the mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate against Deash [i.e., Islamic State] and other such claims.

"We categorically reject these allegations. Such malicious reports are published with the aim of confounding public opinion about the Islamic integrity and jihad of the mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate. In reality, the American forces continuously carried out airstrikes on mujahideen formations of the Islamic Emirate during their fight against Daesh phenomenon.

"Just as the mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate have independently waged jihad for the freedom of our homeland and establishment of an Islamic system, they have similarly waged and will continue to wage an independent struggle to combat all evil and corrupt elements and neuter all enemy plots with the divine help of Allah, support of its mujahid nation and use of own capabilities."