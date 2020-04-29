Afghan Taliban Holds U.S. Responsible For Spread Of COVID-19 Among Prisoners, Vows To Avenge Every Life Lost

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On April 29, 2020, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement expressing its "deep concern" regarding the spread of COVID-19 in prisons run by the Afghan government, claiming that "46 cases" have been identified in these prisons so far.[1]

According to the statement, the facilities where prisoners are held are too full, and are ill-equipped for such a health crisis.

"There are widespread issues regarding food, drink, and medicine availability," said the statement. "Therefore if the novel coronavirus were to enter these prisons, it could prove catastrophic."

The U.S. is responsible for the spread of the virus in the prisons, the text continued, saying it had failed to act with the necessary urgency in implement the terms of the peace agreement with the Taliban, which required the release of 5000 Taliban prisoners. "The release of prisoners and detainees would have saved them from this danger," claimed the statement.

"The Kabul administration officials along with the supposed human right[s] organizations and those raising humanitarian slogans" were also accused of not taking the release of prisoners seriously, and of having "pushed the situation to the brink."

The international community, meanwhile, was urged not to politicize the release of prisoners, but rather to fulfill their responsibility in order to "save the lives [of] human beings." The statement cautioned that "if the prisoners of the Islamic Emirate" were to lose their lives because of the virus, vengeance will be carried out on "the cold-hearted enemy."

In conclusion, prisoners were advised to "show reliance upon Allah, have patience, and follow health precautions to the best of their abilities."