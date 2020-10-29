Afghan Taliban Criticize Islamic Scholars For Issuing Anti-Jihad Fatwas, Say: 'The Invading American Forces... Have Yet To Complete This Process' Of Withdrawal

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), which signed a peace deal with the U.S. in Doha on February 29, 2020, has criticized Islamic scholars for issuing anti-jihad fatwas ("Islamic decrees"). It also said that the aim of establishing "a pure Islamic government" in Afghanistan remains unfulfilled, as American troops are yet to leave the country.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Taliban deputy emir Mullah Baradar in Doha.

The statement was issued by Zabihullah Mujahid, one of the main spokesmen of the Islamic Emirate. It follows the recent deadlock in the intra-Afghan talks in Doha. The deadlock involves a singular contention: The Taliban want to establish a "pure Islamic government" while the Afghan delegation favors the current system of electoral democracy with ample room for shari'a-based governance, including rights for the Shi'ite minority.[1]

Following is the text of the Taliban spokesman's statement:[2]

"As The Afghan Mujahid Nation Initiated Their Noble Jihad Against The [American] Invaders For The Establishment Of A Pure Islamic System"

"Some twenty years ago when America launched its invasion of Afghanistan, the persecuted and defenseless Afghan nation – with fatwa [Islamic decree] from distinguished Afghan scholars and with bare hands but indomitable faith – was forced to pick up arms in defense of their right to freedom and to stave off collapse of their Islamic government. This great worship – accompanied by great hardships, trials, displacements, imprisonments, sacrifices and tribulations – has been duly guided to this stage over a twenty-year period.

"Now, the invading American forces have agreed to withdraw their forces but have yet to complete this process, and the individuals imposed on the Afghan nation who served the American invaders as civil servants to protect their interests are still in power. The Afghan nation has endured immense spiritual blows in the framework of this imposed regime – immorality has reached a peak, administrative corruption has become a social norm, and looting, expropriation, bribery, embezzlement, usurping rights of people, and transgression and violation of private premises has become a daily routine.

"On top of this it has imposed a foreign system [i.e., democracy] on Afghans, tremendously harmed our religious values, and pushed Afghanistan towards polarization, prejudice, ethnic and sectarian hostility and a host of other problems.

"As the Afghan mujahid nation initiated their noble jihad against the [American] invaders for the establishment of a pure Islamic system and sacrificed hundreds of thousands of souls to that end, it is accordingly their inherent Islamic and legal right to pursue their lawful objectives through the apt use of jihad and political means."

"The Aim Of Jihad Is To Raise... [The] Word Of Allah (Pure Islamic System) – And Until This Islamic Aim Is Achieved, Jihad Shall Continue"

"The aim of jihad is to raise... [the] word of Allah (pure Islamic system) – and until this Islamic aim is achieved, jihad shall continue with all its legitimacy and glory, and no one is allowed to hinder or create obstacles for this great aspiration of the Afghan nation.

"Recently, a number of supposed Ulama [Islamic scholars'] councils inside and outside the country – who have endured not a single day of hardship in jihad nor have they any firsthand knowledge of the Afghan situation – have unfortunately issued fatwas (edicts) and ruled this great jihad unlawful.

"The majority of the Islamic Emirate, from its leadership all the way down to its last mujahid, are pious citizens, religious scholars and Islamically informed individuals. If any scholar is skeptical about the legitimacy of the ongoing jihad or lacks information, then they must desist from issuing void fatwas and must follow religious principles by foremost acquiring extensive knowledge about the situation, hearing the arguments of mujahideen, and then passing judgments about issues.

"A number of palace scholars of the Kabul administration that had no qualms about religion, country and principles over the course of twenty years but conversely made invalid justifications to siphon stipends from American invaders by considering themselves 'weak and unable,' are now convening gatherings and issuing staged fatwas. This is cardinal and historic perfidy towards religion, Islamic teachings and the persecuted Afghan nation.

"We understand full well that these plots are instigated, financed and promoted by enemy circles that shall not have the slightest effect on the ongoing jihadic activity, Allah willing and nothing is hard for Allah."