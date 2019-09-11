Afghan Taliban Claims It Fired Missiles At U.S. Base

On September 11, 2019, the official Arabic-language Telegram channel of the Afghan Taliban claimed that the group had fired 17 missiles at "the Khadar American base in the center of Logar Province."[1] The Telegram post provided no additional details. The report presumably refers to the U.S. forces' Camp Dahlke, which is located near the village of Khadar, south of the town of Pol-e-Alam.

Taliban attacks targeting U.S. forces have increased since the beginning of September, while representatives of the U.S. and the Afghan Taliban conducted negotiations in Doha, Qatar. On September 5, 2019, the Taliban carried out two SVBIED attacks on U.S. forces, including one which targeted a convoy near the same Khadar military base. In response to these attacks, which killed 12, including an American soldier, U.S. President Donald Trump halted the talks on September 7, 2019. A subsequent Taliban statement threatened that the suspension of negotiations "will harm America more than anyone else" and "increase its loss of life and treasure."[2]